Rockford’s Showplace 16 to reopen next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — AMC's Showplace 16 in Rockford will reopen next week, after being closed months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



To celebrate the return of movies in the area, and to celebrate AMC's 100th anniversary, guests will get to pay for 1920 move prices: just $0.15 plus sales tax.



The theater chain says the health of guests are their highest priority. AMC will partner with Clorox to launch its AMC Clean and Safe initiative.



Social distancing and cleaning protocols are part of that initiative, but the theater says it has invested millions of dollars in equipment, including air filters.



All auditoriums will be filled at 30 percent capacity. Masks are required for all guests.



For more on the reopening, CLICK HERE.

