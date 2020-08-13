Rock Valley College asking for volunteers to help cleanup debris following tornado damage

ROCKFORD (WREX) – Rock Valley College is asking for volunteers to help with cleanup efforts after Monday’s storms and tornado swept through the campus causing significant damage.

The school says the EF-1 tornado touched down on the main campus behind the Woodward Technology Center by the creek, leaving behind tons of debris and damage.

The college is looking for volunteers to assist in the cleanup of the aftermath on Friday, Aug. 14 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. or on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Saturday, the school will provide a box lunch, water and snacks to all volunteers. Helpers can still show up if they do not work the entire day.

Information for volunteers:

Enter campus via the Mulford Road entrance (address is 3301 N Mulford Road, Rockford IL 61114).

Pull into the first parking lot (Lot 1, first right when you enter off Mulford Road).

Look for a white Rock Valley College Police Emergency Response trailer and check-in at the trailer.

Sign waiver and receive safety training and be issued a vest to wear.

Wear closed toe shoes or preferably boots.

Bring heavy duty gloves (RVC will have gloves for those who do not have any).