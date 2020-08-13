Number of confirmed Illinois COVID-19 cases passes 200,000

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health says the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has surpassed 200,000. The department announced 1,834 new cases Thursday, taking the state’s confirmed case total to 200,427. Health officials say 24 additional residents have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 7,696. Speaking in Bloomington, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the number of COVID-19 cases has ballooned over the past month due to outbreaks among young people and that it continues to trend upward. The latest cases were determined through 46,006 tests, slightly lowering the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate to 4%.