New Mexico city OKs police reforms in chokehold settlement

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico city has agreed to provide racial bias training for police and require officers to intervene in possible excessive force episodes following the choking death of a Latino man. An agreement between the city of Las Cruces and a lawyer for the family of Antonio Valenzuela announced Thursday was part of the relatives’ push to reform the city’s police. Police say then-Las Cruces officer Christopher Smelser applied the chokehold when Valenzuela fled during a traffic stop in February. Valenzuela died at the scene. Smelser was later fired and faces a murder charge. His lawyer says the charge was a political move meant to grab headlines.