Monday’s storms damage Dekalb county vocational farm

DEKALB (WREX) — The Dekalb county community gardens was affected by Monday's strong storms, destroying part of its vocational farm that supports people with developmental disabilities.



A large wall of debris demolished one of the green houses and most of the trees on the property.



The damage could cost up to $50,000 to repair.



It says clean-up efforts are moving quickly thanks to the volunteer effort from the community.



"So they've really come and banded together. I think we find that in different times in the year and throughout the decades too that people really do pull together," says DCCG Communication Director Jackie DiNatale.



DiNatale says anyone is welcome to support the clean-up effort either by donating funds or volunteering.