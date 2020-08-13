Lives Lost: Woman who performed Shakespeare on the street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who became famous for her gritty and colorful performances of Shakespeare on the streets of a college town has died of the coronavirus. Margaret Holloway, who died of the virus in May, was remembered by friends in New Haven as a gifted actor and director whose career was derailed by drugs and mental illness. Holloway wrote, directed and acted in plays during her time at Bennington College in the 1970s and then at Yale University. But instead of finding her way to Broadway or another theater district, Holloway struggled to survive on the streets near the Yale campus.