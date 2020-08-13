Guilford Wins Boylan Invitational, Auburn’s Ferry Wins Individual Circuit

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the first time since March, high school sports made the return today as boys' golf broke the ice for the first regular season match of the season.

The Guilford boys' golf team shot a combined 335 to win the Boylan Invitational on Thursday morning at Ledges Golf Course. Hononegah was right behind them just six strokes away with 341, and Boylan finished shooting a 342.

Individually, Auburn took the top two spots as Alex Ferry shot a whopping 75, and his teammate Nolan Silva was right behind him with a 76. DeKalb's top two were not far behind. Danny Franzene shot a 78 and Brett Paeglow shot a 79.

NIC-10 play begins August 24.