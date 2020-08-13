 Skip to Content

Guilford Wins Boylan Invitational, Auburn’s Ferry Wins Individual Circuit

Updated
Last updated today at 9:21 pm
9:17 pm Top Sports Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the first time since March, high school sports made the return today as boys' golf broke the ice for the first regular season match of the season.

The Guilford boys' golf team shot a combined 335 to win the Boylan Invitational on Thursday morning at Ledges Golf Course. Hononegah was right behind them just six strokes away with 341, and Boylan finished shooting a 342.

Individually, Auburn took the top two spots as Alex Ferry shot a whopping 75, and his teammate Nolan Silva was right behind him with a 76. DeKalb's top two were not far behind. Danny Franzene shot a 78 and Brett Paeglow shot a 79.

NIC-10 play begins August 24.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

Related Articles

Skip to content