Generators are in high demand amid power outages from Monday’s storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday's storms left thousands of people without power, leaving many to seek out generators to get by. One local business says its feeling the high demand.



Sunbelt Rentals in Rockford took 40 to 50 phone calls in the first three hours of opening; all its generators were rented by 10 a.m.



Sunbelt says the need and demand it's seeing is unheard of.



"This store is new to the Rockford area but we haven't had anything this large in call volume for a specific piece of equipment like this since we've been here," says General Manager Jake Leighty.



Sunbelt says the generators can only power essential like refrigerators and phone chargers.