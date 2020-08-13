Federal appeals court: Male-only draft is constitutional

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the constitutionality of the all-male military draft system. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans overturned a lower court ruling. Thursday’s opinion says the Supreme Court upheld the all-male draft in 1981 and that “only the Supreme Court may revise its precedent.” The case was argued in March and was the result of a lawsuit by the National Coalition for Men and two men challenging the male-only draft. Their arguments had been that the the 1981 case was decided at a time when women were largely absent from combat.