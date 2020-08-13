Dunkin’ bringing back pumpkin flavors on Aug. 19

(NBC) — Fall lovers looking for a little pumpkin in their life can head to Dunkin' soon.



Next Wednesday, Aug. 19, Dunkin's limited time fall menu will be back!



The menu will new and classic pumpkin-flavored coffee and espresso beverages, spiced drinks and bite-sized bakery treats.

“This is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Dunkin’ guests, and we’re excited to make pumpkin favorites available at Dunkin’ restaurants earlier than ever,” Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin', said in a statement.

Dunkin’s Pumpkin Flavored Coffee, Apple Cider Donut and MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, Pumpkin Donut, MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats and Muffin, and the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich are classic items that will be back on the menu.

There will also be brand new items to enjoy including the Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, Chai Latte, Stuffed Bagel Minis, Steak and Cheese Rollups and Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin’ Bacon.