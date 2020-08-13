Boone County Board approves new county administrator

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Boone County Board approved the appointment of a new Boone County Administrator during a special meeting on Wednesday.

Kevin A. Catlin will be Boone County’s next County Administrator after the former County Administrator Ken Terrinoni retired in April after 32 years.

“I am excited to begin a new chapter and looking forward to building on Ken Terrinoni’s success," Boone County Board Chairman Karl John said.

Catlin works as the city manager in Springfield, Michigan. He previously worked in local government in Brookings, South Dakota and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He also worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation as a technical manager of the department’s sole financial program to provide financial assistance to Disadvantaged Business Enterprises. Catlin said he's excited to return to “the Great State of Illinois.”

Catlin starts as the County Administrator on Sept. 14.