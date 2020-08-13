 Skip to Content

Boone County Board approves new county administrator

New
10:30 am Top Stories

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Boone County Board approved the appointment of a new Boone County Administrator during a special meeting on Wednesday.

Kevin A. Catlin will be Boone County’s next County Administrator after the former County Administrator Ken Terrinoni retired in April after 32 years.

“I am excited to begin a new chapter and looking forward to building on Ken Terrinoni’s success," Boone County Board Chairman Karl John said.

Catlin works as the city manager in Springfield, Michigan. He previously worked in local government in Brookings, South Dakota and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He also worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation as a technical manager of the department’s sole financial program to provide financial assistance to Disadvantaged Business Enterprises. Catlin said he's excited to return to “the Great State of Illinois.”

Catlin starts as the County Administrator on Sept. 14.

Author Profile Photo

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

Related Articles

Skip to content