Asia Today: Australia outbreak slows, New Zealand cases grow

SYDNEY (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak centered in Australia’s second-largest city showed a decline in new infections, though the state’s leader urged continued vigilance. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said there were 278 new infections and eight new deaths, down from around 700 daily at the peak of the outbreak. Daniels said the lower numbers indicate the lockdown restrictions in Melbourne are working but urged people to stay the course. Elsewhere in Asia and the Pacific, South Korea reported 56 new cases and New Zealand’s first known local outbreak in months grew to 17 people.