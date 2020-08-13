AMC plans to reopen more than 100 theaters next week, including Rockford location

(NBC) — You might be able to catch a movie in theaters as soon as next week.



AMC announced plans to reopen more than 100 theaters on next Thursday, Aug. 20.



The company says it plans to have about two-thirds of its theaters open by Sept. 3.



AMC has delayed its plan to reopen theaters several times amid the pandemic.



There's no word as of now on which theaters will be reopening on Aug. 20.



AMC says Showplace 16 in Rockford will be opening on Aug. 20th, but have not said when Showplace 14 in Machesney Park will open.