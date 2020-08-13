Alpine Kiwanis Club raises $26K through virtual fundraiser for local non-profits

ROCKFORD (WREX) – One Rockford group raised thousands of dollars for local non-profits through a virtual fundraiser.

Alpine Kiwanis Club usually hosts its signature event 'Brat Days' annually the past 48 years, but this year it decided to hold the fundraiser online due to COVID-19.

The group raised $26,000 through the online event held during the month of July.

The money will go directly to local non-profit agencies serving children, the elderly and the disabled as well as youth scholarships for local high school seniors.

“We are very appreciative to everyone who has donated including a number of corporate sponsors who have supported us for many years,” the group said. “We greatly appreciate all donations to Alpine Kiwanis Charities which will enable our club to continue to support agencies who now more than ever are in need of financial support.”

