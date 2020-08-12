Winnebago County issues travel guidance to mitigate spread of COVID-19

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department has issued a travel guidance, following suit with several cities and states that recommend quarantine after traveling to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The health department, which released the guidance Tuesday, advises people traveling to certain states, including Wisconsin, to quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Winnebago County. It also recommends people visiting from certain states for business or leisure to quarantine for 14 days before being in public in the county.

This guidance does not apply to people who reside in a neighboring state and work in Winnebago County.

The health department recommends employers obtain information from their employees about travel and use this guidance as a recommended quarantine upon their return to Winnebago County. Health officials said employers should implement policies for remote work upon an employees return from a state of concern.

The following states are listed as a recommended 14-day quarantine when traveling to or from Winnebago County:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Wisconsin

This travel guidance will be reviewed on a weekly basis. People planning to travel or have visitors from out of the country should consult with the US Department of State - Bureau of Consular Affairs.

The following are tips on how to reduce the spread of COVID-19 while traveling: