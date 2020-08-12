What to do if losing your job means losing life insurance

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a steep rise in unemployment. Losing your job can mean losing your group life insurance policy through work, but don’t assume your coverage ends with your paycheck. There are options if you have been laid off, furloughed or placed on temporary leave, including converting your current policy or buying a new one on the open market. Either way, you will want to act fast. Talk to your employer’s HR team, assess your overall insurance needs and consider temporary solutions. When buying a policy on the open market, evaluate your insurability and shop around for a policy that addresses your specific needs.