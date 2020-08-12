Weekend showers look to break up this week’s quiet weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather remains quiet after Monday's storms for a little while longer. This weekend may provide some rainfall to end the quiet stretch and usher in cooler conditions next week.

Before getting to the weekend, high pressure keeps the weather dry and sunny. Humidity remains low again Thursday, but climbs a little Friday. Both days reach the middle to upper 80's, or slightly above average for this time of year.

If enjoying some time outdoors, remember the sunscreen as sunburn can happen within 15 minutes in the summer sun. Ragweed and other weed allergens look to be on the rise. While not to the point of full-on fall allergy season, the rise of weed allergens means you could be sneezing a little more often.

The high pressure keeping the weather sunny drifts away by Saturday, leading to a little variety this weekend.

Weekend rain chances:

Saturday's cold front may bring in showers and storms, if there's enough moisture. Rain chances remain low as a result.

A cold front moves in from the west on Saturday, signaling a cool stretch of weather on the way. Ahead of the front, a few showers and storms may brew up. The best chance for these look to be Saturday evening, for now.

One downside to seeing rain is the amount of moisture ahead of the front. Moisture may be lacking along the front, so rain may not pan out. Either way, keep an eye on the forecast the closer we get to the weekend so you know how to adjust your weekend plans.

After the front passes by Sunday morning, the temperature and humidity go down a little. Saturday warms to the upper 80's, but Sunday could fall to the low 80's with drier weather.

Fall weather returns?:

A second cold front on Monday may bring back the fall-like conditions we had recently. Temperatures could fall into the upper 70's during the day and the low 50's (or even the upper 40's!) at night. This cool stretch could linger throughout much of next week, then warmer than usual weather could return late in the month.