Twins rout Brewers, 12-2, behind Kenta Maeda

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Byron Buxton hit two solo home runs and Miguel Sanó added another as the Minnesota Twins jumped to an early lead and routed the Milwaukee Brewers 12-2. Minnesota starter Kenta Maeda (3-0) allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings. The Twins led 12-0 before Milwaukee pushed across its two runs in the sixth inning on a single by Luis Urías. The victory gave the AL Central-leading Twins a 2-1 series win over the Brewers. Milwaukee dropped to 2-6 at home.