Turkish ship starts energy search; Greece issues warnings

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s energy minister says its seismic research vessel has begun surveying for energy resources in contested areas of the eastern Mediterranean. The announcement came Wednesday amid an escalation of tensions between rivals Greece and Turkey over oil and gas exploration rights. Greece’s prime minister said his country had deployed navy ships and put its military on alert in response to the deployment of Turkish warships. He warned there was a danger of an “accident” when so many military forces were concentrated in a limited area. Turkey’s energy minister says the research ship had lowered seismic cables into the Mediterranean Sea. Athens says the vessel is operating over its continental shelf.