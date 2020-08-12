QAnon-supporting candidate unrepentant despite GOP criticism

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia congressional candidate once criticized by fellow Republicans for embracing far-right QAnon conspiracy theories and making racist statements in online videos is being congratulated now that she’s won the GOP nomination. Marjorie Taylor Greene easily won a Republican primary runoff election Tuesday for an open House seat in northwest Georgia. President Donald Trump congratulated Greene in a tweet Wednesday. There was mostly silence from Republican lawmakers who had declared Greene unfit for Congress. Greene still faces Democratic Kevin Van Ausdal in November. But Greene is heavily favored in a district where Trump won 75% of the vote in 2016.