Sunshine repeats through late week, temperatures slowly climb

ROCKFORD (WREX) — High pressure keeps the copy and paste pattern around in the Stateline through late-week, but slightly more humid weather is ahead.

Slightly warmer, still sunny:

Wednesday features slightly warmer-than-average high temperatures, but the early morning hours start on a cool note. Temperatures on either side of 60° could lead to a few spotty areas of patchy fog. This isn't going to be widespread or terribly dense, but you might find yourself needing the low beams.

A copy-and-paste forecast is ahead for midweek.

As temperatures start to climb, fog begins to dissipate, leaving behind abundant sunshine for midweek. The sunshine allows for high temperatures to climb into the lower and middle 80s as comfortably low dew points persist.

Dew points climb into the weekend.

High pressure, which is sitting nearly overhead, gradually pushes towards the east through the remainder of the work week. This pulls in an increasing supply of southerly wind, resulting in slightly more muggy conditions.

Isolated thunderstorms for the weekend:

No organized areas of thunderstorms appear likely for the weekend, however a cold front could provide showers and storms. Model guidance as of early Wednesday keeps thunderstorm activity very isolated through both Saturday and Sunday.

The best chance for showers and thunderstorms slide in late Saturday as a cold front slices through Northern Illinois. Into early next week, temperatures drop into the middle and upper 70s with plentiful sunshine.

Looking long-range:

Over the next two weeks, the Climate Prediction Center has the Stateline forecast to see slightly warmer temperatures through late August. Average temperatures through the end of the month remain slightly above 80°.

The temperature outlook through the rest of the month keep warmer-than-average conditions around.

Precipitation is likely to remain below average, with confidence in that forecast remaining high. This could lead to widening drought conditions across the Upper Midwest through the remainder of August. The United States Drought Monitor features over 30% of the Midwest experiencing abnormally dry conditions.