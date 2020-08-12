Stateliners may go days without power after Monday’s storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Many people in the stateline are still waiting to get power back at their homes.



Unfortunately, some might not be getting it back until the weekend



This reality has some in our area, like Rockford home owner Gary West, describing a week without electricity as a major burden.



"We're gonna be several days without power so this sucks," West said.



West's entire neighborhood lost power after Monday night's storms.



ComEd doesn't expect power will be restored until Saturday night.



While West feels lucky there is no major heat wave coming to the area so air conditioning isn't an issue, he does have other concerns.



"Pretty much whatever food is in the refrigerator is probably gonna have to get thrown out," West said.



"We're probably gonna have to get coolers and ice and whatever stuff we do get just make sure we can use it up in a day or two before the ice goes melts and it's gonna be tough."

Thankfully, since interviewing West, power has been restored to his home.



However, if you still don't have power, chances are the food in your fridge has to get thrown out.



A dietitian at Swedish-American Hospital says if your food hasn't been cold for more than four hours, it should be thrown out.



Also, any food that is above 40 degrees for two hours is unsafe to eat.



The dietitian recommends buying cans, jars and dried goods knowing they are safe to eat.