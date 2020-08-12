Spring college football: When? How much? Who plays?

Back in April, not long after the pandemic canceled the NCAA basketball tournament, the idea of moving the 2020 college football to the spring of 2021 was already being tossed around. It fell by the wayside when things started looking up. Time to start talking about it a lot. The Big Ten and Pac-12 postponed fall football, hoping to salvage a spring season like the Mid-American Conference and the Mountain West will do. What that looks like is anybody’s guess, but officials in those conferences need to figure out everything from how to prepare in the fall to how much to play in the spring and who exactly is going to be suiting up for these teams.