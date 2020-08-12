Pritzker to hold COVID-19 update on Wednesday

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is set to provide an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday.



The governor is set to speak at 2:30 p.m. in Chicago.



Gov. Pritzker has provided an update the past few Wednesday's regarding the virus. Wednesday's update comes one day after lawmakers upheld the governor's mask mandate.



The emergency rules focus on businesses that don't enforce the requirement for people to wear masks in public. Enforcement begins with warnings and can result in fines.



There's no word on what Wednesday's update will be about. You can watch the press conference live on WREX.com or on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/wrextv/.