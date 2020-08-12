NJ casinos, tracks win $264M in July after virus reopening

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s casinos and horse tracks won $264.5 million in July after reopening amid the coronavirus outbreak, a figure that was down nearly 21% from a year ago, but one the gambling houses will gladly take after months of inactivity. Figures released Wednesday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement reflect the first month of resumed operations _ albeit at 25% of normal capacity _ that the casinos and tracks were permitted to undertake. Internet gambling revenue more than doubled in July to $87.4 million, and sports betting revenue was $29.5 million, up 65% over July 2019 levels, with sports including baseball, basketball and hockey resuming their seasons.