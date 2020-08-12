Nerves fray in Argentina, where some flout pandemic lockdown

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — People are on edge in Argentina, where the number of new coronavirus cases is surging despite nearly five months of strict limits on movement and activities in the Buenos Aires area, home to about two-thirds of the country’s population. Argentina was struggling economically long before the pandemic; isolation measures deepened the pain. The health crisis has an increasingly political tinge, as the government blames the surge on lockdown breaches and the opposition says basic freedoms are in peril. Latin American countries account for some of the highest confirmed case numbers and death tolls from the coronavirus in the world, and the pandemic continues to sweep the region.