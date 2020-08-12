Microsoft back in the smartphone business with its new Duo

Microsoft is back to selling smartphones for the first time since it abandoned its mobile business more than four years ago. The company began taking orders Wednesday for the Surface Duo, a new dual-screen Android device that costs almost $1,400 and begins shipping in September. The high-priced gadget is designed to impress, but is also arriving during the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, with unemployment in double digits and budget-wary consumers spending more time at home to avoid the coronavirus pandemic. Microsoft is pitching the Duo as more useful than a conventional smartphone, since it enables users to multitask with two separate apps at once.