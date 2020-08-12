Maeda scheduled to start for Twins at Brewers

Minnesota Twins (11-7, first in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (7-8, third in the AL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (2-0, 2.65 ERA, .65 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (0-1, 9.53 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

The Brewers went 49-32 on their home field in 2019. Milwaukee averaged 8.4 hits per game last year and totaled 250 home runs as a team.

The Twins finished 55-26 in road games in 2019. Minnesota averaged 9.5 hits with four extra base hits per game and 318 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister).

Twins: Zack Littell: (hamstring), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.