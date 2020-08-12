Lehner, Golden Knights shut down Blackhawks 4-1 in opener

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Shea Theodore and William Carrier scored 2:17 apart midway through the second period, Robin Lehner made 19 saves against his former team, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoffs first-round matchup. Reilly Smith scored twice in the third period as the top-seed in the Western Conference kept their scoring outburst from the round-robin seeding games going in the playoff opener. The Golden Knights scored 15 goals in the three seeding games and didn’t slow down against the Blackhawks. David Kampf scored short-handed for the Blackhawks. Game 2 is Thursday.