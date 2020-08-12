Le-Win grads at Iowa react to Big Ten decision

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WREX) — From 1-A state champs in 2019, to gearing up for a likely redshirt freshman year at Iowa, Isaiah Bruce and Sean Ormiston will have extra time to acclimate to the Hawkeyes program before football season begins, following the Big Ten's decision to postpone the fall sports season.

"It would have been an off year for both of us," Ormiston said, referring to taking a redshirt season. "It would have been a good year to have under our belt."

Bruce is finding the positives in a tough situation.

"It also gives us a lot of time to study the playbook," he said. "It's a lot, like 300 worth of pages."

While the former Lena-Winslow teammates have plenty of time left in their college careers, Ormiston's locker buddy is a 5th year senior who just transferred into the program.

"He's been pretty down about it," Ormiston said. "Even if they do move to spring, he's not sure if he'll be able to stay because putting that on your body and playing spring and then go to the draft and playing in the fall again in the NFL is probably not very smart for your body."

Bruce, who plans to play defensive tackle at Iowa, battled COVID-19 last month, and it slowed the big guy down more than any defender in high school could.

"It was pretty bad for a couple of days but after that I was just tired and I didn't have any taste of any food," Bruce said. "It's definitely been a challenge going from doing nothing to the next day lifting hard and conditioning after. So it took some time for me to get back to normal."

Ormiston, who plans on playing linebacker, is his roommate, so he had to go into quarantine mode.

"I tried doing some stuff in the room," he said. "Outside there's a little courtyard area where I can run and I did a few little things there so I could keep up and try not to fall behind."

Now they both have plenty of time to get their bodies ready for college football, whenever they get to play.