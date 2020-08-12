How it happened: Inside Biden’s search for a running mate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate capped a monthslong process. Biden started with a list of roughly 20 contenders, including governors, senators, mayor, House members and other Democratic leaders. In the final days before his decision, he spoke with 11 finalists for the position. He announced on Tuesday that he will select Harris as his running mate in his November face-off against President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Harris ran against Biden for the Democratic nomination and is a senator from California.