Haile Thomas wrote more than a cookbook. It’s a life guide.

NEW YORK (AP) — At 19, Haile Thomas has written a book that will flummox bookstore owners whenever they reopen. “Living Lively” has 80 vegan recipes, but it’s far more than a cookbook. It also has guidance on relationships and wellness. Thomas calls it an “empowerment cookbook.” And the fact that it belongs on multiple bookshelves says something about how expansive this Gen Z’s mind ranges. While other authors and creators have been fearful of putting out their work during a global pandemic, Thomas is happy her book is out now. After all, she’s in the betterment business.