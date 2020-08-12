Franchesco’s owner opens casual restaurant, Benny’s Bar & Lounge

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Francheso's Restaurant Group used downtime from the pandemic to open a new, casual restaurant space, Benny's Bar & Lounge.

During the pandemic, Franchesco’s owner Benny Salamone and his team used the downtime to start a major construction project. They knocked down walls and revamped the property to make space for the addition of the new casual restaurant.

“It made sense to incorporate that space into something that can be used on a regular basis versus only a couple days a week. Plus the new Benny’s restaurant expansion gives us the opportunity to offer a more casual dining vibe and ultimately serve more people,” Benny Salamone said. “We will be two restaurants, but under one roof!”

Benny’s is in the original Franchesco’s bar area which was expanded to include more space.

Benny's serves burgers, salads, pizza and food inspired from around the world, the restaurant said.

Benny’s Bar & Lounge open for business Tuesday through Sunday.

The Franchesco’s Group owns and operates Fresco at the Gardens, a breakfast and lunch restaurant at Anderson Japanese Gardens. Franchesco’s remained unchanged during the renovation.