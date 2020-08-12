Final night of the Perseid Meteor Shower’s peak, where and how to watch

BRYON (WREX) — NASA calls it "The greatest show on Earth," it's the annual Perseid Meteor Shower.

Each year around mid-August, the Earth passes through Comet Swift-Tuttle's tail, lighting up the sky. Though the streaks appear as shooting stars, it's really just remnants of debris from the comet burning up in our atmosphere.

This year is considered to be one of the better years for viewing.

"Last year, we had the full moon kind of competing with it, [but] this year we only have half a moon," Northern Illinois STEM educator Jeremy Benson says. "This year, it's going to be a little darker out."

To watch the meteor shower, you can visit the Byron Forest Preserve. Experts say the best time to go is about an hour after sunset. Officials for the forest preserve say the normal schedule does not apply tonight and you can come watch the meteor shower late into the evening.

Also, the J. Weiskopf Observatory will be open tonight to view Saturn and Jupiter.

We'll tell you more about the Perseid Meteor Shower coming up on 13 News at 10.