Ecuador’s ex-president detained in organized crime probe

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A former Ecuadorian president known for his wild antics has been detained in an organized crime probe as authorities investigate the murder of an Israeli man jailed in a possible COVID-19 medical supplies scandal. That’s according to Interior Minister María Paula Romo, who says Abdalá Bucaram was detained Wednesday under a judge’s order. He has not been charged and prosecutors released few details. Bucaram has been caught up in a COVID-19 corruption probe since June, when he was briefly detained after being found with thousands of rapid antibody tests.