Chicago police: Driver struck pedestrian twice, killing her

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly struck a woman and her adult daughter as they crossed a street and then circled back to strike the mother a second time. Police say 25-year-old Edgar Roman was driving on the city’s near North Side Monday night when his SUV struck 55-year-old Zoaleigh Ryan of Chandler, Arizona, and her 20-year-old daughter. They allege Roman killed the mother when he struck her again, dragging her several feet. Roman was arrested when he showed up to a police station near his home to report his SUV stolen.