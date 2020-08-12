Chicago mayor names committee to review public monuments

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has formed a committee to review the city’s monuments three weeks after ordering the removal of three statues honoring Christopher Columbus. In announcing the committee Wednesday, Lightfoot said her administration will also commission temporary public artworks that will focus on a range of topics around COVID-19, inequality and racial reconciliation. In a statement, Lightfoot said her effort is about creating a platform to uplift the stories of the city’s residents. Lightfoot ordered the removal of three statues of Columbus last month following violent protests at one statue in Grant Park and the painting of graffiti at another in the Little Italy neighborhood.