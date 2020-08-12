Boyd scheduled to start for Tigers against White Sox

Chicago White Sox (9-9, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (9-6, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (2-1, 4.05 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (0-1, 9.21 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

The Tigers went 22-53 in division play in 2019. Detroit pitchers had a WHIP of 1.46 last year while striking out 8.4 hitters per game.

The White Sox went 38-37 in division games in 2019. Chicago hit .261 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 20 total triples last year.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Buck Farmer: (left groin), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Cameron Maybin: (quad), C.J. Cron: (knee).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.