Belgian beach brawl fuels virus, political, climate tension

BRUSSELS (AP) — The coronavirus and a heat wave are weighing heavily on Belgium, where people are living under a new series of health restrictions. A fight at a coastal beach that turned into a riot has brought the simmering tensions to the surface. Some communities slapped bans on city people heading to their beaches on day trips. In a matter of days, the issue was being debated in federal parliament. Troubling questions of anti-migrant sentiment, “racial profiling,” policy failure and political game playing emerged. Meanwhile, talks on forming a first full-time government since the last cabinet resigned in December 2018 dawdle on. A large populist party has a firm grip on the wheel.