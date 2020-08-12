Auburn’s Johnson overcomes adversity to make college commitment

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Auburn's Haniefe Johnson took a bullet to his ankle the night before his team was set to play in the playoffs. Johnson was in his home at the time as a stray bullet came through his window. After having surgery and working hard the past few months, Johnson makes his college commitment official, as he will play at Eureka College.

"It's been difficult out there," Johnson said. "All I've been through, and just 2020 period. Getting through 2020 was rough. But I'm just glad that I got through it all and I got to sign."

It's unclear what the upcoming college basketball season will look like due to the pandemic. But Johnson is excited for the opportunity to keep playing the game he loves at the next level.