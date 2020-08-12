 Skip to Content

Auburn’s Johnson overcomes adversity to make college commitment

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
5:33 pm Top Sports Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Auburn's Haniefe Johnson took a bullet to his ankle the night before his team was set to play in the playoffs. Johnson was in his home at the time as a stray bullet came through his window. After having surgery and working hard the past few months, Johnson makes his college commitment official, as he will play at Eureka College.

"It's been difficult out there," Johnson said. "All I've been through, and just 2020 period. Getting through 2020 was rough. But I'm just glad that I got through it all and I got to sign."

It's unclear what the upcoming college basketball season will look like due to the pandemic. But Johnson is excited for the opportunity to keep playing the game he loves at the next level.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Related Articles

Skip to content