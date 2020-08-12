Asia Today: Victoria adds 21 deaths, Singapore clears dorms

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian state of Victoria has reported a record 21 virus deaths and 410 new cases from an outbreak in the city of Melbourne that has prompted a strict lockdown. Sixteen of the deaths were linked to aged-care facilities. The number of new cases in Victoria is down from the peak, raising hope the outbreak is waning. Also, a report says three Melbourne vloggers were fined after posting social media videos showing them breaching nighttime curfews for a McDonald’s run. Elsewhere in Asia and the Pacific, India’s coronavirus caseload topped 2.3 million and Singapore’s government says most foreign workers can now resume work as their dormitories have been cleared of COVID-19.