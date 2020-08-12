5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate capped a monthslong process in which a list of roughly 20 contenders was reduced to 11 before he picked the California senator. Pharmaceutical companies are rushing to test drugs that deliver antibodies to fight the coronavirus right away, without having to train the immune system to make them. The coronavirus has impacted Latino efforts to make inroads politically, whether it be running for office or heading to the ballot box.