3 killed in southern India in clashes over Facebook post

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say at least three people have died in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru when police clashed with hundreds of Muslims who attacked a police station and set fire to vehicles during a protest over a Facebook post considered offensive to Islam. They say the protesters burned public and police vehicles and attacked the house of a local politician whose relative was accused of posting remarks online reportedly involving the Prophet Muhammad. Police say the post has since been deleted. The violence in southern India comes months after communal riots in the national capital, New Delhi, in which more than 55 people, mostly Muslims, were killed.