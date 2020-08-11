Wisconsin hopes for smoother primary than April election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans are set to begin their push to build veto-proof majorities in the Legislature in Wisconsin’s primaries, the state’s second statewide election since the coronavirus pandemic seized the country. The GOP is looking to flip six legislative seats in November and win a veto-proof two-thirds majority in each house. Tuesday’s elections will winnow those candidates and set the stage for the fall. The ballot also features Republican congressional primaries in southeastern Wisconsin’s 5th District and western Wisconsin’s 3rd District. Voters had requested more than 900,000 absentee ballots heading into Tuesday as they looked to avoid catching the virus at the polls.