Virus surge makes US weak link in global economic recovery

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The world is rebounding from the coronavirus shutdowns. China is up and running and Europe is bouncing back. Businesses that sell to the U.S are wondering and hoping when the U.S. economy will get back into the game. The U.S. fumbled its response to the virus, meaning some states reopened too early. The resurgence of COVID-19 contagions means the U.S. risks becoming one of the risks keeping the world economy back. Experts say the global recovery will take months and years so it needs all the help it can get. When that might be coming from the U.S. is anyone’s guess.