Urgent pumping removes oil from ship grounded near Mauritius

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — In a race against tides and time, workers have pumped tons of fuel from a Japanese bulk carrier ship grounded in the shallow waters of Mauritius to try to prevent a renewed oil spill from further fouling the island’s eastern lagoons and shore. The Japanese ship, MV Wakashio, ran aground on a coral reef on July 25, and prolonged pounding by heavy surf caused the vessel to crack about two weeks later. It spilled an estimated 1,000 tons of the ship’s total cargo of 4,000 tons of oil into the Indian Ocean. By Tuesday, about 1,000 tons of the fuel had been pumped out of the stranded ship into small tankers nearby.