UK court says face recognition violates human rights

LONDON (AP) — A British court says that police violated human rights laws in using facial recognition technology. Human rights advocates praised Tuesday’s decision as a victory against invasive practices by the authorities. Britain’s Court of Appeal ruled in the case of civil rights campaigner Ed Bridges, who argued that South Wales Police caused him “distress,’’ by scanning his face as he shopped in 2017 and as he attended a peaceful anti-arms protest in 2018. The appeals judges ruled that the way the system was being used during tests was unlawful. The decision does not necessarily mean that facial recognition cannot be used, but that authorities should take greater care in how they deploy it.