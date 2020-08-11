Thai deputy prosecutor quits to aid probe over Red Bull case

BANGKOK (AP) — The Attorney General’s Office in Thailand has set up a committee to investigate whether it followed the law in dropping criminal charges against a scion of the Red Bull energy drink empire who was involved in a traffic accident almost eight years ago in which a motorcycle policeman was killed. It announced that a deputy attorney general who made the decision in June to dismiss the charge has resigned to show his “spirit” and allow himself to prove he acted appropriately. He had dismissed a charge of causing death by reckless driving against Vorayuth Yoovidhya, whose Ferrari ran into the policeman’s motorcycle in Bangkok on Sept. 3, 2012.