Taliban warn against attacks on freed prisoners going home

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban are warning the Afghan government against any attacks on Taliban members who are to be freed from prison in the final prisoner release under a U.S.-Taliban deal. A Taliban spokesman says such attacks would jeopardize peace talks between the Taliban and the Kabul political leadership. The spokesman says there have been at least 11 such attacks in the past several months — instances when freed Taliban figures were killed, harassed and re-arrested by government forces. The prisoner release is part of a deal the insurgents signed with the United States earlier this year. A final 400 Taliban prisoners remain in government prisons.