Strong storms cut power to thousands, topple trees

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Strong storms with damaging winds and heavy rain left thousands without power in southeastern Wisconsin and caused localized flooding. A line of storms moved into the region Monday afternoon and knocked out power for about 28,000 We Energies customers. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for southern Milwaukee County as well as southern Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, southeastern Jefferson and eastern Rock counties as torrential rain pounded the area. The strong winds toppled trees, ripped off roofs and tore down fences as the storm hit. A tornado warning was issued for Kenosha and Walworth counties shortly before 4 p.m., which expired in less than an hour.